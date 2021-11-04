A tale of acceptance

In July, Murad Raas, the education minister of Punjab, affirmed to open schools for people from the transgender community across Punjab. Indeed, the initiative of launching a segregated education institute for transgender people is a milestone step. However, one is compelled to ask: will the segregation of the already underprivileged community not widen the gap between it and the mainstream genders? Already people look on them as ‘others’. It is feared that the isolation of academic institutions might push them farther away. In Pakistan, transgender people are often mistreated and disrespected. The government should take initiatives that encourage the assimilation of people of the transgender community into society. Pushing them to the foreground and making them visible in jobs and the public eye is the best way to do so.

Zarqum Gul

Hyderabad