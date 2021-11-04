Always on the move

The frequent transfers of federal and provincial officers and judges is difficult for those transferred and their families. Frequent transfers -- especially when they seem politically motivated -- lead to demoralisation of officers and results in poor performance.
The authorities should not consider transfers, in today's stressful times, a routine matter. Instead, they should take into account all aspects related to it, with a special focus on the welfare of the family of the officers before transferring them to remote areas.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
In July, Murad Raas, the education minister of Punjab, affirmed to open schools for people from the transgender...
Finally, the government and the TLP have reached an agreement, but the contents of the agreement have not been...
The decision of the Supreme Court regarding the demolition of Nasla Tower, followed by the under-construction Tejori...
This letter refers to the article ‘Efficient irrigation’ by Dr Imran Saqib Khalid . The article provided useful...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the matter of improper garbage disposal in Lahore. Residents and...
Without women no country can prosper. Even Pakistan’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam said," no nation can rise to height of...