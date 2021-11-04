 
close
Thursday November 04, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Always on the move

November 04, 2021

The frequent transfers of federal and provincial officers and judges is difficult for those transferred and their families. Frequent transfers -- especially when they seem politically motivated -- lead to demoralisation of officers and results in poor performance.

The authorities should not consider transfers, in today's stressful times, a routine matter. Instead, they should take into account all aspects related to it, with a special focus on the welfare of the family of the officers before transferring them to remote areas.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad