Always on the move

The frequent transfers of federal and provincial officers and judges is difficult for those transferred and their families. Frequent transfers -- especially when they seem politically motivated -- lead to demoralisation of officers and results in poor performance.

The authorities should not consider transfers, in today's stressful times, a routine matter. Instead, they should take into account all aspects related to it, with a special focus on the welfare of the family of the officers before transferring them to remote areas.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad