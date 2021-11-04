Do we not have trashcans?

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the matter of improper garbage disposal in Lahore. Residents and travellers are all suffering due to this issue. Not only does that garbage cause inconvenience in terms of mobility and smell, but also becomes a source of a number of diseases in the city. It seems as though no one is concerned about the problems of citizens.

Residents have lodged repeated complaints but the authorities are yet to pay any heed. This situation has reached an alarming stage: the authorities concerned should look into this matter without further delay and take suitable steps to solve the problem.

Salman Aleem

Lahore