Such confusion

The PTI government recently made a new amendment in the NAB ordinance which claims that the NAB chairman may be removed by the president on the advice of the prime minister. A question arises as to why the government issued the ordinance in haste and why the amendment was made.
Previously, the matter of the extension of the NAB chairman was considered very controversial and created dissent in the country. To avoid similar controversies, the PTI government should not be so hasty in making decisions that affect the country in such a manner.
Shakir H Shamim
Islamabad
