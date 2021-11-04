The next threat

Now that we have some respite from the latest wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the dengue virus poises a new challenge. There has been a sharp increase in dengue cases recently and no containment of the virus as major cities in Punjab and Islamabad continue to report a large number of patients on a daily basis.

Unfortunately, prevention measures taken by the government so far seem too late and little. The attitude has already claimed as many as 48 deaths so far. Karachi is also in the grip of this dangerous virus. However, the provincial and federal governments remain engaged in dealing with political issues, ignoring the vital concern of healthcare of the people.

Hussain Siddiqui

Islamabad