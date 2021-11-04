Unsurmountable

This refers to the news article ‘Inflation global issue, solution not with me: Tarin’ (November 2). The surprising statement from the adviser to the prime minister on finance is an admission of the stark failure of the economic policies being pursued by the current government. Other countries in the region have been equally affected by the rise in commodity prices but have been able to mitigate the impact by timely remedial steps. The bloated current expenditure of the government is not being cut as rigorous austerity measures remain postponed. Charity-based schemes, without any effort to make permanent improvements, are a waste of resources and will not reduce poverty.

The economy is sinking and being sustained on borrowings. Since the adviser concedes that he cannot do anything in the current situation, while blaming external factors for the difficulties, he should immediately tender his resignation. There is no dearth of knowledgeable Pakistani economists to steer the economy out of the crisis with home-grown corrective measures rather than leaning on the IMF.

Kulsoom Arif

Karachi