Unsurmountable

This refers to the news article ‘Inflation global issue, solution not with me: Tarin’ (November 2). The surprising statement from the adviser to the prime minister on finance is an admission of the stark failure of the economic policies being pursued by the current government. Other countries in the region have been equally affected by the rise in commodity prices but have been able to mitigate the impact by timely remedial steps. The bloated current expenditure of the government is not being cut as rigorous austerity measures remain postponed. Charity-based schemes, without any effort to make permanent improvements, are a waste of resources and will not reduce poverty.
The economy is sinking and being sustained on borrowings. Since the adviser concedes that he cannot do anything in the current situation, while blaming external factors for the difficulties, he should immediately tender his resignation. There is no dearth of knowledgeable Pakistani economists to steer the economy out of the crisis with home-grown corrective measures rather than leaning on the IMF.
Kulsoom Arif
Karachi
In July, Murad Raas, the education minister of Punjab, affirmed to open schools for people from the transgender...
The frequent transfers of federal and provincial officers and judges is difficult for those transferred and their...
Finally, the government and the TLP have reached an agreement, but the contents of the agreement have not been...
The decision of the Supreme Court regarding the demolition of Nasla Tower, followed by the under-construction Tejori...
This letter refers to the article ‘Efficient irrigation’ by Dr Imran Saqib Khalid . The article provided useful...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the matter of improper garbage disposal in Lahore. Residents and...