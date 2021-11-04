Left in the dark

This refers to the editorial ‘TLP accord’ (November 2). The statements by officials regarding the agreement sound ambiguous and imply that no permanent solution has been found. This ‘accord’ has not been made public yet. One fears that the reason for secrecy may be another attempt of appeasement by the government to calm down TLP protesters temporarily. If so, this will be another step in the wrong direction, and will prove to be detrimental to national cohesion, as people will feel like they were not taken on board.
It is becoming apparent that the only time ordinary people are engaged by their political representatives is when their votes are needed. Otherwise, there is a complete disconnect between them and the political setup. The government should act as custodians of people and should have complete transparency when making decisions that may affect them.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton, Canada
