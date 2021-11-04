Stifling freedom

The annual report by the Institute for Research, Advocacy and Development (IRADA) has, in its annual report for the year 2021, noted that Pakistan faced a difficult year with attempts to restrict freedom online. The report also notes that according to global assessments the country slipped one point from 25 to 26 on a list of 100 countries, in terms of the level of digital freedom allowed in the country. This year, the report focused on restrictions and misinformation during the pandemic, and noted that while there has been a bigger attempt to clamp down on media freedoms, there has been a plethora of misinformation particularly that related to the Covid-19 pandemic. The report assessed access, online freedom, privacy, and legal and judicial actions amongst other factors which presented the country's profile in terms of the freedom allowed on the net. The harassment of journalists and restrictions on the freedom of expression has also been noted.

It is sad that Pakistan is consistently being named in reports as a country which attempts to limit free expression and has fallen down the ranks in this aspect in other reports as well. In addition, the IRADA report also noted that women and marginalised groups suffered particularly due to the manner in which the internet is used, with women also facing increased harassment over the net from various sources. Others who attempted to put forward their views faced threats and attempts to restrict them as well. This is obviously not a good picture for Pakistan.

The digital media has many faults. Fake news is simply one of them. But it also has the capacity to spread campaigns and knowledge quickly and to large audiences in an extremely limited period of time. Today most people in the world depend on social media and digital means to obtain information. This is something authorities should note. It is vital that the freedom for people to express themselves not be limited, and the tolerance created, beginning with the government, to accept opinions of every kind whether or not they fall in line with the official view. This is imperative for Pakistan, as is the need to crack down on those deliberately spreading misinformation for any purpose of their own or simply to create confusion amongst people. We also need more legal rights for those who are harassed. Pakistan however must work on improving the levels of freedom it allows over social media and the internet at a time when more and more people in the country are using it.