Guptill leads NZ to 16-run win over Scotland

DUBAI: Martin Guptill hit 93 and became only the second man to pass 3,000 Twenty20 International runs as New Zealand defeated Scotland by 16 runs at the World Cup on Wednesday.

New Zealand made 172-5 before Scotland battled to a respectable 156-5 off their 20 overs.

The Kiwis’ second win in three matches in the Super 12 stage kept them on course for the semi-finals.

Pakistan have already reached the last four from Group 2 leaving New Zealand, Afghanistan and India to fight for the last qualifying spot.

Tournament favourites India have to beat Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi later Wednesday to avoid elimination after two losses in two games.

Put into bat, 35-year-old opener Guptill put on 105 for the fourth wicket with Glenn Phillips.

Guptill made his runs off 56 balls with six fours and seven sixes.

His first six off Alasdair Evans in the sixth over allowed him to pass 3,000 runs in the format, second only to India captain Virat Kohli. Phillips made a steady 33 off 37 balls before he was dismissed by Brad Wheal.

BOARD

Scotland won toss

New Zealand

M. Guptill c MacLeod b Wheal 93

D. Mitchell lbw b Sharif 13

K. Williamson c Cross b Sharif 0

D. Conway c Cross b Watt 1

G. Phillips c Greaves b Wheal 33

J. Neesham not out 10

M. Santner not out 2

Extras (lb5, w15) 20

Total (20 overs; 5 wickets) 172

Did not bat: Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Fall: 1-35 (Mitchell), 2-35 (Williamson), 3-52 (Conway), 4-157 (Phillips), 5-157 (Guptill)

Bowling: Wheal 4-0-40-2 (2w), Sharif 4-0-28-2 (3w), Evans 4-0-48-0 (4w), Watt 4-0-13-1 (1w), Greaves 3-0-26-0, Leask 1-0-12-0

Scotland

G. Munsey c Southee b Sodhi 22

K. Coetzer c Southee b Boult 17

M. Cross b Southee 27

R. Berrington c Conway b Sodhi 20

C. MacLeod b Boult 12

M. Leask not out 42

C. Greaves not out 8

Extras (lb2, w6) 8

Total (20 overs; 5 wickets) 156

Did not bat: Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Brad Wheal

Fall: 1-21 (Coetzer), 2-66 (Munsey), 3-76 (Cross), 4-102 (MacLeod), 5-106 (Berrington)

Bowling: Boult 4-0-29-2, Southee 4-0-24-1 (5w), Milne 4-1-36-0, Santner 4-0-23-0, Sodhi 4-0-42-2 (1w)

Result: New Zealand won by 16 runs

Man of the Match: M Guptill (NZL)

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (BAN) and Marais Erasmus (RSA)