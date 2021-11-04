Win against India will be remembered forever: Hafeez

ISLAMABAD: The victory against India in the opening T20 World Cup match has set the tempo for the Greenshirts’ impressive display so far, Mohammad Hafeez claimed in his video message Wednesday.

“The match against India on October 24 was the best ever I figured in. As a player I would remember this match forever. The way we handled the pressure and pinned down India in all departments of the game was a creditable thing.”

Hafeez said they picked the level of their game following the cancellation of international fixtures in Pakistan.

“We accepted the challenge and started working hard on our weaknesses with captain Babar Azam started leading from the front. Every player chipped in and we finally raised our game to a level where we can challenge the best. Rizwan gave a wonderful exhibition of himself against India. His form has been exceptional so far. Same happened against New Zealand where we put up our best effort to make it a worth remembering one.”

He also praised the coaches especially Saqlain Mushtaq efforts to make cricketers realise as what they were up to.

“Our coaches are making their full efforts to make the cricketers realise about the challenges well in time. Hyden and Philander are also contributing to the cause in the best possible way.”

Hafeez praised every cricketer who has represented Pakistan so far in the World Cup T20.

“Every player has been up to the mark so far. We want to continue with the same vein in matches to come. Hopefully, we would display the same spirit and enthusiasm in matches to come. Our aim is to win the World Cup and InshaAllah we would do that.”