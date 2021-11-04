NA body seeks details of perks, privileges of PCB officials

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) that met Wednesday has asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to submit details of perks and privileges being enjoyed by the leading officials of the board with the committee before the next meeting.

The committee was unsatisfied with the documents submitted by the PCB on the question recently raised by one of the members Dr Mehreen Bhutto.

Committee’s chairman Nawab Sher Waseer called on PCB to ensure submitting all the details including the PCB audit report.

“Every member has the right to know about the heavy perks and privileges of the PCB employees. The PCB should be very clear in that.”

The committee also expressed serious concerns over recent humiliation of cricket star Shoaib Akhtar on the state-owned PTV Sports show. A PCB official present on the occasion said that the board was waiting for the inquiry report.

“We would initiate our own inquiry in case of unsatisfactory report.”

Wajid Ali, secretary Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) defended the decision to take disciplinary action against Palwasha Bashir and Murad Ali.

“The federation has every right to take disciplinary action against indiscipline players.”

Surprisingly, the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Col (r) Asif Zaman said that only the PSB can take action against players. The DG PSB also said that Palwasha should have been given opportunity to figure in trials meant for the Olympic selection. The fact of the matters is that participation in Olympics has never been the result of trials, rather it is by virtue of international ranking, through qualification or the available invitational places where the highly ranked players are considered. Being ranked almost 100 places above Palwasha, Mahoor Shahzad got the opportunity to represent the country at Tokyo.

The committee also expressed its concerns on the absence of the Athletic Federation of Pakistan (AFP) president Maj Gen (r) Akram Sahi and asked all the leading federation officials including the president AFP to ensure their presence in next meeting.

The NA body also approved unanimous resolution to congratulate Pakistan cricket team on winning four matches at a trot in the on-going World Cup and hoped that the team would return with World Cup glory.