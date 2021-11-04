Babar No1, Pakistan No2 in T20I Rankings

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has returned to the top of the batting table in the latest ICC Men’s T20I Batting Rankings, which were released on Wednesday afternoon. The champion batter was already No1 in ODIs and seventh in Tests.In the rankings that were announced last week, England’s Dawid Malan (831 points) led Babar (820 points) by 11 points. Since the last announcement, Babar has notched up half-centuries against Afghanistan (51) and Namibia (70), whereas Malan scored eight against Australia and six against Sri Lanka.

This meant Babar has turned the 11-point deficit into a 36-point lead over Malan. Babar now has 834 points, while Malan has slipped to 798 points.

Meanwhile, Pakistan leapfrogged India into second position following their five-wicket victory over Afghanistan in Dubai. Pakistan now have 265 points, while India slipped to 262 points after back-to-back defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand. England lead the field with 279 points.

Mohammad Rizwan is now just two points away from breaking into the top three. Last week, he trailed South Africa’s fourth-ranked Aiden Markram by 16 points. In the latest rankings, Markram has swapped places with Australia captain Aaron Finch who is now third on 733 points, while Markram has dropped to sixth on 712 points. Rizwan is sitting fourth on 731 points.

Fakhar Zaman has gained two places and is now 45th, Mohammad Hafeez has jumped five places to 54th and Asif Ali has vaulted 30 places to 171st.

In the bowling chart, Imad Wasim has jumped 10 places to 26th and Hasan Ali has moved up four places to 63rd. Shaheen Shah Afridi remains Pakistan’s highest-ranked bowler in 13th position (down by one), followed by Haris Rauf, who has slipped three places to 20th.