Batting first against Namibia was calculated move: Rizwan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s ace wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan defended team’s decision to bat first against Namibia, saying that it was an effort to prepare well in time for any given scenario.

In a post-match media talk, man-of-the-match Rizwan said that the team management wanted to prepare well in hand for the knockout matches.

“Bowling first was much better decision against Namibia as it was not easy at all to play first few overs. Keeping this thing in mind and knowing well that batting would not be that easier and we may have to struggle earlier on. That exactly happened as the Namibian bowlers were getting support from the wicket. It was our first opportunity to bat first in the World Cup. Thank Allah Almighty we kept our wickets intact and started scoring with a brisk pace in the last overs with final one fetching 24 runs. When you have wickets in hand you can go all out and that exactly happened against Namibia.”

Rizwan was also excited to see the formidable position of his team in the competition.

“Thank God we are not dependent on other results. For the first time in a mega competition in recent times and our fate is still in our hands rather than waiting and hoping for positive results from other matches. Now when we are in the semi-finals, we want to prepare for all types of eventualities rather confronting these during the knockout stage.”

Apart from batting first, the other areas of concerns were Hasan Ali’s bowling and Mohammad Hafeez’s less exposure so far.

“We also have successfully managed that. Hasan bowled brilliantly upfront and Hafeez got good opportunity to show his class which he did.”

Score Board

Pakistan won toss

Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan not out 79

Babar Azam c Frylinck b Wiese 70

Fakhar Zaman c ÜGreen b Frylinck 5

Mohammad Hafeez not out 32

Extras (lb 3) 3

TOTAL (2 wickets, 20 overs) 189

Did not bat: Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Fall: 1-113 (Babar Azam, 14.2 ov), 2-122 (Fakhar Zaman, 15.4 ov)

Bowling: Ruben Trumpelmann 4-1-36-0, David Wiese 4-0-30-1, JJ Smit 4-0-50-0, Jan Frylinck 4-0-31-1, Ben Shikongo 2-0-19-0, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton 2-0-20-0

Namibia

Stephan Baard run out 29

Michael van Lingen b Hasan Ali 4

Craig Williams c Hasan Ali b Shadab 40

Gerhard Erasmus c Shadab b Imad 15

David Wiese not out 43

JJ Smit c Fakhar Zaman b Haris Rauf 2

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton not out 7

Extras (lb 2, nb 1, w 1) 4

TOTAL (5 wickets, 20 overs) 144

Did not bat: Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green Ü, Jan Frylinck, Ben Shikongo

Fall: 1-8 (Michael van Lingen, 1.3 ov), 2-55 (Stephan Baard, 8.4 ov), 3-83 (Gerhard Erasmus, 12.3 ov), 4-93 (Craig Williams, 13.6 ov), 5-110 (JJ Smit, 16.5 ov)

Bowling: Shaheen Afridi 4-0-36-0, Hasan Ali 4-0-22-1, Imad Wasim 3-0-13-1 Haris Rauf 4-0-25-1, Shadab Khan 4-0-35-1, Mohammad Hafeez 1-0-11-0

Result: Pakistan won by 45 runs

Man of the Match: Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Chris Brown (ENG)