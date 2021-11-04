Ufone gets syndicated financing

KARACHI: Pakistani Telecom Company, Ufone said on Wednesday it had secured Rs21 billion syndicated financing for the acquisition and rollout of its 4G services across Pakistan.

The syndication is jointly led by MCB Bank Limited (MCB) (agent bank), Allied Bank Limited (ABL), Bank of Punjab (BoP), National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), and United Bank Limited (UBL).

A statement said the agreement for the facility was signed at a ceremony held in Islamabad.

Ufone has recently been awarded 4G spectrum license as a result of competitive bidding during the spectrum auction held by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The company’s investment in the 4G spectrum will go on to enhance its network capacity and readiness besides delivering superior connectivity and user experience to its customers, the statement added.

Hatem Bamatraf, president and group CEO, PTCL & Ufone, expressed his gratitude to the banking consortium for the timely financial support and said the financing solution will go a long way in bringing high-quality mobile broadband services to the people of Pakistan.

“It will improve the quality of network services and usher in a host of socio-economic opportunities for growth and development for our customers,” Bamatraf said.

“It is a mutual goal that both Pakistan’s banking and telecom industries are working to achieve in order to create shared value for the communities we serve.”