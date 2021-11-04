Gold drops Rs250/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market further decreased by Rs250 per tola on Wednesday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs117,400 per tola.
Similarly, price of 10 gram gold dropped by Rs214 to Rs100,652.
In the international market, gold rates dropped by $8 to $1,784 per ounce.
Silver rates decreased by Rs20 to Rs1,420 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver also dropped by Rs17.14 to Rs1,217.42.
