Rupee hits 1-month high

KARACHI: The rupee rose to its highest in more than a month on Wednesday, boosted by foreign inflows, and dealers said they expected the domestic currency to appreciate further in the coming days due to improved supplies and positive sentiment.
In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 169.97 per dollar, its strongest since September 27 and 0.34 percent higher than Tuesday’s close of 170.54.
The rupee ended at 171.20 to the dollar in the open market. It finished at 171.50 in the previous session.
“There were some foreign inflows, which supported the local unit,” said a dealer at a commercial bank.
“If this trend continues, the rupee will rise to 168 level next week.”
The rupee has gained 3.02 percent since its record low of 175.27 on October 26.
The rupee continued to go up after the government said the deal between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the revival of the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility would finalise this week.
KARACHI: Pakistani Telecom Company, Ufone said on Wednesday it had secured Rs21 billion syndicated financing for the...
ISLAMABAD: JS Bank has joined hands with Gohar Villas to provide home financing at minimal markup rates under the...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market further decreased by Rs250 per tola on Wednesday.According to data released...
Glasgow: Focus at the COP26 summit turned on Wednesday to how the world will pay for its ambitions to quit fossil...
LAHORE: For people living in poverty, statements such as prices in Pakistan are lower than neighbouring economies is...
KARCHI: Pakistan’s urea sales surged by 10 percent to 5.081 million tonnes in the first ten months of calendar year...