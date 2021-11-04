Food prices heap pressure on poor

LAHORE: For people living in poverty, statements such as prices in Pakistan are lower than neighbouring economies is like rubbing salt on their wounds. The poor start their day with fear, and going back home with inadequate income in the evening is a nightmare for them.

Government planners rely on the statistics that reveal average Pakistani family consuming 38 percent of its income on food. Even the economists on the government side concede that the poor consume from 60-80 percent of their income on food.

High food inflation is like a death knell for the poor, particularly when the incomes have not risen in tandem with the increase in the cost of living. Even the poor who availed micro-loans to improve their quality of life are in trouble.

Micro-loans are provided to the poor to facilitate them in earning some additional amount to supplement their regular incomes. These poor work for over 12 hours daily

to service the micro-credit and at the same time earn some additional income from the loan that carries a mark-up of up to 24 percent.

Since the increase in food prices, those living in poverty, especially the urban poor would not be able to afford three square meals a day. Continuous rise in food prices means that now they would have to spend more than 80 percent of their income on food.

This would leave very little with them to service micro-loans. Many might not be able to service their loans.

Even the best-case economic scenario in the country (the chances of which are dim) fails to address the challenges to microfinance. In fact, it cannot even address the pain of individual microfinance borrowers hit hardest by the food crisis. This is the reason that poverty is increasing in Pakistan.

The basic approach of the government towards the factors that cause poverty is flawed. It is emphasised on all forums that the people are in poverty trap because of poor health, poor education, and poor infrastructure.

These factors are in fact the outcome of bad planning, corruption, and ineffective execution that is hindering development in Pakistan. Governments, international agencies, and donors have spent billions of dollars to address poverty.

For example, successive governments in Pakistan have spent significant funds on subsidies (for electricity, fertiliser, fuels, etc), food rations, price supports, land allocation/distribution, job training and financial assistance for initiatives in agriculture and

small businesses; and more recently cash dole outs (that averages Rs2,000 per month per person).

The beneficiaries of these subsidies in most of the cases have usually been corrupt officials who manage and distribute funds, and landlords and powerbrokers who directly or indirectly extract benefits for themselves. Many poor farmers now do not have the resources to cultivate their own land. They depend on informal lenders (that know how to recover money not only from the borrower, but his next generation which is in fact the main reason of their poverty).

Microcredit was a ray of hope for these poor. The assumption is that poor people can be rescued quickly and easily with a modicum of money. (Microcredit is intended mainly for starting or expanding small businesses run by borrowers.)

The claim is that microcredit (loans of around $100) has lifted tens of millions out of poverty in the developing world. However, assertions that more than 90 percent of the people who receive microcredit are poor; that most of them succeed in businesses started with these loans; and that they repay the loans at 24 percent annual interest or higher, go unchallenged.

So far, there has not been any outcry on the high rate of interest. The poor do not have any voice in, or understanding of, financial markets.

They are happy to get loans to meet personal emergencies (such as expenses toward surgery, marriage, or dowry) or to pay off financial obligations to local money lenders who charge even higher rates.

Microcredit intermediaries claim that this is social entrepreneurship, and not living on the backs of the poor.

The extraordinary increase in food rates would change perception of poor borrowers about microcredit. Their priority would be to feed their family and high interest rates would haunt them.

The microcredit institutions might for the first time face large scale defaults that might threaten their existence.

Would the state subsidise their markup like it do for the rich?

State spokesman should come up with the solution to the miseries faced by the consumers instead of making irrelevant comparisons. They should sympathise with the poor.

The prices of food in developed economies have also increased substantially and compared with Pakistan are much higher, but the incomes of the lower segments have been adequately compensated by their governments.