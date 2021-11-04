Fertiliser maker says no role of farm input cost in inflation

KARACHI: Engro Fertilizers on Wednesday absolved local urea manufacturing industry of adding to food inflation on claims that the farming sector was buying commodity at the price level of 2012.

Engro Fertilizers CFO Imran Ahmed said food inflation was one of the biggest challenges being confronted by the government. However, it was not unique to Pakistan as global food prices have jumped by 34 percent between July 2020 and June 2021, owing to a surge in oil prices, supply chain disruptions and unfavourable weather conditions, he pointed out.

“Urea price is not impacting food inflation as only 2.6 percent of farmers wallet is spent on urea,” he said while talking to media.

Estimates suggest every Rs50/bag increase in urea price has an impact of only 1 paisa on the price of a ‘roti’, the CFO said. “The impact of Rs50 per bag increase in urea price on other agri commodities like rice, sugar, maize, potato, tomato and banana is all within 10 paisas per kg,” he shared.

Ahmed claimed that local fertiliser industry has shielded farmers from a steep rise in international urea prices as domestically produced urea was currently priced at 2012 level. “Urea is available in Pakistan at a significant discount of 81 percent, equivalent to Rs7,500/bag, compared to the international rates.”

As a result, farmers get an annualised benefit in excess of Rs350 billion, and the country expected to save $3 billion in import substitution during 2021, the CFO said.

He commended the PTI government for the transformation of the agriculture sector of Pakistan and supportive policies that enabled the fertiliser sector to reduce urea prices by Rs400/bag last year.

In the absence of a strong local fertiliser industry, Pakistan would have faced at best massive urea shortages like India where landed urea imports were costing as much as $1,000/tonne, or even more dire an all-out food emergency as currently being experienced in Sri Lanka, Ahmed added.

He called the global hike in DAP prices by over 100 percent as the real issue being faced by the local farmers; especially since majority DAP demand is met through imports.

To promote balanced mix of fertilisers for higher crop productivity, the government should urgently provide farmers relief by implementing the much-promised DAP subsidy. Currently, the subsidy on DAP was being extended only by the government of Punjab.

The federal government should convince and mobilise other provincial governments to immediately allocate funding for phosphatic fertiliser subsidy for Rabi 2021-22.