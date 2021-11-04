As Sindh loses cotton sheen, gap between fiber’s output and use widens

LAHORE: Cotton production in Sindh province, where potential is highest in terms of per acre yield in the country, has been on the decline for second year in a row, causing dent to overall output of silver fiber despite relatively better estimate of the crop over last year.

The overall projected production of cotton is on higher side if compared with the last season’s output. However, it is still short of domestic consumption of cotton to great extent, prompting processors to import natural fiber in greater volumes at much costly rates.

Water shortage in particular and untimely rains in general hit cotton productivity hard in Sindh province for the last couple of years. Although area under cultivation has seen an increase this year but it is still way short of what farmers of Sindh province used to plant in last several years.

As of November 3, 2021, cotton production surpassed the last year’s production mainly due to higher acreage. During the last cotton season, country’s production faltered at 5.7 million bales. As of November 3, the cotton production reaches at spinning factories stood at 6.2 million bales. According to an estimate, about two-third crop has been picked in Punjab and some 80-90 percent in Sindh province.

Cotton production has comparatively seen a major boost this year as production seen an 81 percent jump compared to same period last year. Countrywide, cotton production during the same period was recorded at just around 3.4 million bales.

As per breakup, cotton output from Punjab stood at around 2.9 million bales while fiber’s production in Sindh estimated at around 3.2 million bales.

On the other hand, mills have so far purchased 5.5 million bales of cotton.

According to the latest estimate by Cotton Crop Assessment Committee (CCAC), the cotton production during the current season will be at 9.374 million bales against the target of 10.5 million bales. The Punjab is estimated to produce 5.44 million bales, Sind is estimated 3.5 million bales, whereas Khyber Pakhtonkhw and Baluchistan will produce 0.004 million and 0.43 million bales, respectively.

Weather and prices factor favored the cotton production this year. The announcement of intervention price by the federal government also enhanced the growers' confidence in investment on crop management resulted in higher arrivals of cotton in ginneries.

As domestic production fails to come up to expectations once again, reliance on imported fiber tends to increase. Official figures indicated that the imports of raw cotton during August, 2021 posted gains and recorded at 53,238 metric tons amounting to Rs17,885 million as compared to 49,170 metric tons valuing Rs15,666 million in July ,2021. Whereas the imports in August, 2020 placed much lower at 4I,974 metric tons amounting to Rs11,310 million, showing a rise of 8.3 percent in quantity and 14.1 percent in value over July, 2021.