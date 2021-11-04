OGRA cuts local gas producing firms’ sale price

ISLAMABAD: Oil and gas regulator has instructed both state-run utility firms to withhold 25 percent of total sale dues of companies, producing natural gas locally, to bring them at par with wellhead pricing formula.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), in a letter to managing directors (MDs) of both the state-run gas marketing companies -- Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), advised that payment to producers of natural gas be made strictly based on well-head price notifications.

“In case provisional payment is justified, it may be restricted to 75 percent of the last notified price till such time the gas producers submit the requisite notification for the relevant period to the gas companies,” according to the letter seen by The News.

The letter said OGRA determines the revenue requirement of gas companies on bi-annual basis wherein cost of gas constitutes a major part, around 80 percent to 90 percent of the prescribed price.

“For all logical and rational purposes, the cost of gas should be computed/estimated based on the wellhead gas price notification issued by OGRA biannually in order to pass correct pricing signals to the economy,” it added.

“It has however observed that the payment, in respect of some gas producers, is made without document…, leaving a room for retroactive adjustment, which in case of such eventuality, impacts the consumers resulting (in) economic distortion.”

Industry officials however said the ORGA instruction discouraged oil and gas producing companies to produce local gas that will “increase the country dependence on imported LNG that will ultimately spur the foreign exchange outflow of the country (and) affect the companies’ financial health”.

Locally produced natural gas price is around $3 per Million British Thermal Unit (MMBTU), while the government fully supports and cooperates in bringing expensive $15/MMBTU of LNG to the country.

They said following the OGRA’s advice to SSGCL and SNGPL, gas producing companies have been mulling to restrict their gas supplies even for the peak winter season.

“Oil and gas producing companies of the country are already facing liquidity issues owing to circular debt while gas producing companies are forced to either suspend gas production from the wells or restrict gas production following the advice of OGRA to SNGPL and SSGCL,” an industry official said.

The official said a cut of 25 percent in the revenue of oil and gas companies will also affect exploration and production operations, especially drilling of the oil and gas wells and seismic surveys etc.

Amid shortage of gas in the country, recently two major LNG suppliers including Gunvor and ENI have declined to meet their contractual obligations on supplying in November.