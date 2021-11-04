Stocks inch down in lacklustre trade

Stocks inched down on Wednesday in sluggish trade as investors chose discretion over valour as they awaited policy signals from the central bank.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed down 80.48 points or 0.17 percent to 47,032.44 points against 47,112.92 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 47,320.07 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 46,968.28 points.

KSE-30 index also dropped 68.81 points or 0.38 percent to close at 18,274.34 points against 18,343.15 points.

Traded shares increased by 74 million shares to 380.55 million shares from 306.24 million shares.

The trading value rose to Rs15.54 billion from Rs13.78 billion. Market capital, however, dropped to Rs8.056 trillion from Rs8.078 trillion. Out of 366 companies active in the session, 182 posted gains, 163 losses while 21 remained unchanged.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed lower amid pressure on economic uncertainty, surging trade deficit to $3.8 billion in October, a slump in global crude oil prices and concern for surging circular debt near to Rs2.3 trillion.

“Foreign outflows and uncertainty over the outcome of Pakistan, IMF talks played a catalytic role in bearish close.”

Haris S. Khan, an analyst at Topline Securities, said a lackluster session was observed at the bourse where the benchmark index closed the day on a flattish note ahead of the announcement of a relief package by the Prime Minister expected later in the day.

“Profit-taking was seen in the cement sector as coal prices continued to rise again coupled with investors’ focus shifting towards the upcoming monetary policy where a possible rate hike is on the cards,” he said.

Renewed interest was seen in the technology sector where TRG & SYS cumulatively added 187.71 points to the benchmark index while HBL, UBL, PPL, LUCK & POL dragged the index lower by a cumulative 184.15 points.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Colgate Palm, which rose by Rs129.99 to Rs2,749.99 per share, followed by Sapphire FiberXD that increased by Rs54.84 to Rs787.50 per share. A major decline was noted in shares of Rafhan Maize, which fell by Rs200 to Rs9,500 per share, followed by Nestle Pakistan that decreased by Rs144.98 to Rs5,855.02 per share.

A report of brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the market remained range-bound due to concerns over monetary tightening and resuming of foreign selling spree.

“Technology sector remained in the limelight throughout the day as traders placed the bet on high-beta stocks to mark quick trading gains,” it said.

On the flip-side, institutional investors fetched for value hunting as buying was observed in E&P and banking stocks.

In the last trading hour, investors opted for profit booking especially in cement and steel stocks in expectation of interest rate hike by SBP in the upcoming monetary policy.

P.T.C.L. remained the volume leader with 22.71 million shares with an increase of 94 paisas to Rs10.18 per share. It was followed by Hascol Petrol with 17.30 million shares that closed up by 21 paisas to Rs6.02 per share.

Stocks that recorded significant turnover included WorldCall Telecom, TRG Pak Ltd, TPL Properties, F.Nat.Equities, Ghani Glo Hol, Byco Petroleum, Azgard Nine, and Treet Corp.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 87.41 million shares from 135.87 million shares.