NEPRA approves winter concessionary tariffs

KARACHI: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday approved the “Winter Incentive Package” for residential, commercial and general services consumers for as proposed by the Ministry of Energy.

The Ministry of Energy (MoE) Power Division (PD) vide letter dated October 06, 2021 had submitted proposed Winter Incentive Package for all domestic, commercial and general services consumers of DISCOs and K-Electric.

The ministry submitted that Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) has approved the winter incentive package for all domestic, commercial and general services consumers of DISCOs and K-Electric, with the direction that the actual marginal cost to be utilized for subsidy calculation of K-Electric, shall be provided by NEPRA and shall also provide appropriate mechanism for adjustment of the same, keeping in view existing tariff determinations of K-Electric.

According to decision of NEPRA, the package shall be applicable for winter months i.e. from Nov 1, 2021 till Feb 28 2022.

It said that the reference period for incremental consumption will be Nov 2020 to Feb 2021 and rate of Rs12.96/kWh shall be charged to domestic consumers (Non-ToU) on the incremental consumption, above monthly 300 units or above the reference consumption in the corresponding months of reference period, whichever is greater.

It announced that rate of Rs12.96/kWh shall be charged to commercial consumers (Non-ToU) and general services consumers on the incremental consumption above the reference consumption in the corresponding months of reference period.

Whereas the rate of Rs12.96fkWh shall be charged to domestic consumers (ToU) and commercial consumers (ToU) on the respective peak/off-peak incremental consumption, above the reference peak/off-peak consumption in the corresponding months of reference period.

NEPRA announced that new and existing consumers having no reference consumption available in period of November 2020 to February 2021 shall be offered same package at the concessionary rate of Rs12.96/kWh through benchmark consumption methodology.

It declared that no quarterly adjustments would be applicable on incremental consumption and on incremental consumption, only positive fuel price adjustments shall be passed on to the consumers availing incremental consumption package.

For K-Electric, the authority approved the winter incentive package in principle, however, since the mechanism for verification of marginal cost and adjustment in tariff of K-Electric for incremental sales requires detailed workings/calculations and discussions with MoE, therefore, a separate decision in this regard will be issued, once the required mechanism is finalized and comments/ input is received from the MoE on the submissions of K-Electric made vide letter dated October 29, 2021.