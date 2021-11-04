Policymakers seek solutions to bring down inflation

ISLAMABAD: Perturbed with sensitive price index (SPI) data on a weekly and consumer price index (CPI) on a monthly basis, policymakers are trying to find ad-hoc solutions to show a decline in the inflation numbers.

The National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) has been informed that the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) did not convene its Governor Council meeting to approve an increase in the number of products and inclusion of rural areas to gauge SPI.

To bring down weekly SPI inflation, the government not only seeks to increase the number of products in the SPI basket, but also aims to add rural areas in the data. Currently, under SPI, the PBS collects data of around 51 items mainly from major urban centres. The SPI has been witnessing rising trends for the last several weeks.

Any deviation from methodology would distort both SPI and CPI-based inflation, and it is hoped that the PBS council would oppose any move to distort the whole series of pricing data.

The NPMC meeting, presided over by Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin at the Finance Division on Wednesday, also directed the Ministry of Industries to share an update on imported sugar.

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam, federal secretaries, economic adviser finance, deputy commissioner Islamabad, provincial chief secretaries, managing director USCs, chief statistician, and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

Economic Adviser Finance Division briefed the NPMC about year-on-year and month-on-month inflation indicators. There is a slight increase in year-on-year CPI equal to 9.2 percent as compared to 8.9 percent last year.

The increase in CPI is due to rise in international prices of food commodities and crude oil. The government made an all-out effort to absorb the bulk of the hike in international prices by providing direct food subsidy on wheat flour, sugar and pulses.

The NPMC noted a significant differential in YoY prices of seasonal vegetables. Price of onions is Rs47/kg as compared to Rs74/kg last year. Similarly, price of tomatoes is Rs104/kg whereas it was Rs198/kg last year.

However, week-on-week increase in prices of seasonal vegetables namely potatoes and tomatoes in Punjab was due to supply side disruptions caused by the TLP protests.

The economic adviser further updated the NPMC about the stability in prices of pulses during the week under review.

Secretary of the ministry of food informed about sufficient availability of wheat flour across the country. The stock of wheat would last longer than the arrival of the fresh crop, he added.

NPMC expressed deep concern over significant price differential in key commodities, namely wheat flour, and sugar in Sindh as compared to the other provinces.

Tarin advised the Sindh government representative to expedite the process of daily releases of wheat at the price determined by the government to ease the pressure on prices. The adviser also directed Punjab chief secretary to provide sugar to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in order to stabilise prices in the province.

The NPMC urged the government of Sindh to finalise the indicative price of sugarcane at the earliest.

It observed that Sastaa Sahulat Bazars in Punjab were offering essential goods at subsidised prices.

Tarin commended the efforts of the representatives of the Punjab government and Islamabad administration in providing key items at discounted prices through a network of Sastaa Bazars and urged the respective provincial governments to make similar requisite arrangements to ensure smooth supply of essential commodities at fair prices throughout the country.