Exhibition of interiors at UHE

LAHORE: The University of Home Economics (UHE), Department of Family & Consumer Sciences, organised annual exhibition of interiors by final year students. Final year projects were displayed in the annual exhibition on Wednesday, which will continue till 5th November 2021 at UHE.

The university Vice-Chancellor Dr Kanwal Ameen inaugurated the exhibition along with the HOD FCS, Dr Nazma Malik. All heads of departments of the university were also present on the occasion. Final year students displayed their projects which were categorised as commercial, decorative and renovation projects. Mrs Sofia Buzdar and others visited this exhibition.