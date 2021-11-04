PLRA sets up counter at OPC

LAHORE:The Punjab Land Record Authority has taken a big step to facilitate overseas Pakistanis regarding provision of the copies of record of land ownership to them.

The PLRA has established a counter on the premises of Overseas Pakistanis Commission. The overseas Pakistanis coming to the OPC will be able to get their record from the Land Record Counter instantly. The counter will also play a role of bridge between the overseas Pakistanis and the land record centres. It will also play a role in addressing the complaints of expatriates related to land record.