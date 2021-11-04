UET barred from evicting professor

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday restrained the University of UET from evicting its Assistant Prof Dr Tanvir Qasim from his official residence. Qasim approached the court against a decision of the UET management to cancel his house in the university colony. Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh stayed the eviction and referred the matter to the UET House Allotment Committee for decision within a month.
