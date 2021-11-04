Importance of correct diagnosis highlighted

LAHORE: Renowned Radiologist from Canada Prof Dr Faisal Khosa delivered two lectures on “Career Counselling for Training Opportunities in Europe, Canada and USA” and “Imaging of Liver Lesions Made Ridiculously Simple” at King Edward Medical University (KEMU) on Wednesday. Dr Khosa highlighted the importance of correct diagnosis before treatment. He said that it is the need of the hour that our students should be well aware of the latest technology and innovations being made in medical profession. He said Pakistani doctors were highly respected all over the world due to their outstanding performance. Earlier, Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, KEMU Vice-Chancellor, welcomed Dr Faisal Khosa. Dr Faisal Khosa appreciated the efforts of KKEMU vice-chancellor on providing quality medical education to the under and postgraduates and tele consultation to the ailing humanity by establishing state-of-the-art Telemedicine Department at KEMU under supervision of Prof Bilquis Shabbir. He said that the services of faculty of KEMU were highly commendable and unforgettable to combat COVID-19 pandemic and dengue fever, as frontline soldiers.
