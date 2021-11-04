500,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine received in Oct

LAHORE:Pakistan received almost 500,000 additional doses of COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca in October through donations from Sweden, Norway and Switzerland to help boost the vaccination programme.

This brings the total number of doses supplied to Pakistan via the COVAX global initiative and through donations from other countries to almost four million, with more expected in the coming months.

Sameh Elfangary, Country President for GCC and Pakistan, AstraZeneca said: “Our COVAX partners have played a pivotal role in these challenging times and the supply of vaccines is an important factor to minimise the impact of the pandemic in Pakistan and the country is showing encouraging signs of recovery with lower registered cases of COVID-19.”

From the 585 million people who had received at least one dose of COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca as of Sept 2021, the vaccine has prevented over 105,000 deaths and over 620,000 hospitalisations worldwide.