5.6m vaccinated under RED campaign: secy

LAHORE: Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab Imran Sikandar Baloch has said that COVID-19 vaccination campaign Reach Every Door (RED) approach is being appreciated at national as well international level and more than 5.6 million individuals have been vaccinated under this campaign.

The Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab was talking to journalists and columnists to share details of RED drive. Secretary health said that more than 14000 outreach teams have been added in addition to already working teams and vaccination centres in the province to escalate vaccination campaign. Vaccination facility is freely available at more than 6000 fixed centres established at all Public Sector Health Facilities and centres of Population Welfare Department throughout the province. Sikandar told that vaccination teams will continue to visit at village and mohalla level to provide free vaccination services at doorstep to citizen. Team members are our real heroes who have been working day and night to get rid of COVID-19, he said. Sikandar added that Punjab government is committed to leave no stone unturned to achieve vaccination targets and second phase of RED will be implemented in the month of December.