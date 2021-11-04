Cancer symposium begins tomorrow

LAHORE: The 20th Annual Shaukat Khanum Cancer Symposium will be started tomorrow (Friday) and would conclude on 7th November (Sunday). In view of the COVID-19, this will be a virtual meeting, as it was last year.

This symposium is the largest oncology meeting in Pakistan which is expected to attract over 3,000 delegates. Leading researchers, scientists, practitioners and trainees from across the world will exchange knowledge and expertise related to cancer diagnosis, treatment and research on this platform.

The plenary speaker this year is Prof Azra Raza from Columbia University, New York, USA, who is an international authority on myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and acute leukemia with over 300 peer-reviewed publications. She also has authored Amazon’s best-seller science book of 2019, ‘The First Cell’.

Dr M Asad Parvaiz, Chair of the symposium said as many as 108 international speakers from 23 different countries will participate in the symposium. 77 speakers from all major hospitals and medical research institutions of Pakistan will share their experience and knowledge, he said. He said this year we have received a record number of over 350 abstracts covering all aspects of cancer care, from basic science research to day-to-day oncology and precision medicine. The best six submissions will compete for the Ahsan Rashid Memorial Gold Medal, named in honour of a great supporter and benefactor of our institution. He invited all physicians, nurses, medical scientists and pharmacists to participate in this high profile academic event to learn, encourage and share thoughts.