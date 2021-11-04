Schemes approved to protect people from floods: minister

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Disaster Management Mian Khalid Mehmood has said more than nine schemes have been approved in various districts of Punjab to protect local population and agricultural land from flood and river erosion devastations under the Punjab natural disaster protection policy announced by the government.

The policy would adopt safety measures to shield districts of Layyah, Khushab, Mianwali, Muzaffargarh, Jhang, Sargodha, Rajanpur and Faisalabad, he said while chairing a cabinet committee meeting on natural calamities at Provincial Disaster Management Authority head office here on Wednesday. Provincial Minister for Forests Muhammad Sibtain Khan, Punjab Relief Commissioner Babar Hayat Tarar, Additional Chief Secretary Syed Ali Murtaza, PDMA DG Raja Mansoor, finance additional secretary, P&D Board member and Irrigation Department and PDMA officers also attended the meeting. The meeting was told that recommendations would be sent to the standing committee concerned for immediate provision of funds to combat any emergency situation resulting from river erosion. The PDMA would ensure completion of construction work with the help of Irrigation Department. Provincial Minister for Forests Muhammad Sibtain Khan said it was obligatory for PDMA to remove bottleneck by timely identification of problem which would help handle things in an amicable manner.

The Punjab relief commissioner said protection from river erosion and adoption of safety plan was directly linked with the provision of funds. The Layyah deputy commissioner through video link informed the meeting that so far more than 6,000 acre land, three schools and 600 houses had been affected by river erosion. Provincial Minister Mian Khalid Mehmood directed the Punjab relief commissioner to ensure safety arrangements to prevent further ruination and inform the Finance and Development Cabinet Standing Committee about the overall situation for availability of funds.

Seerat conference: Speakers in a two-day international Seerat conference have stressed the need to provide equal entertainment opportunities to the women. They were addressing the conference organised by Seerat Chair-Gender Studies & Women Rights, Higher Education Commission, Islamabad and Punjab University Institute of Islamic Studies at Sheikh Zayed Islamic Centre. Dr Razi-ul-Islam Nadvi (India), Dr Zeenat Kausar from International Islamic University, Malaysia, PU Dean Faculty of Islamic Studies Prof Dr Hammad Lakhvi, Head of Seerat Chair Dr Shahida Parveen, faculty members, scholars and students attended the conference. Addressing the conference, Dr Razi Islam said that women had played important role in teaching the community. Dr Hammad Lakhvi and Dr Shahida Parveen also spoke. Around 39 research papers were presented in the conference.