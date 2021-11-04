Toxic alcohol claims life

LAHORE:A 19-year old youth reportedly died after drinking toxic alcohol in Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Area on Wednesday. The victim Naeem had consumed toxic liquor on which his condition went critical. He was taken to hospital where he expired.

Five injured: Five persons were injured when a speeding rickshaw overturned near Mall Road Underpass on Wednesday. On being informed, the rescuers rushed to the scene and shifted five persons having serious head injuries to Services Hospital.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1,120 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 21 people died, whereas 1,170 were injured. Out of this, 663 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 507 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

Rs5.5m fine imposed: City traffic police cracked down on 8,111 vehicles over emitting smoke in two months, while the joint teams of the traffic police and the environment department cracked down on 431 vehicles. As per CTO Lahore, more than Rs5.5 million fines were imposed during the joint operation.