Cold, dry forecast

LAHORE: Cold and dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was witnessed in the City here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most plains while a shallow westerly wave was likely to enter extreme upper parts of the country on Thursday (night). They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected during day time and cold during night in most areas of the country. However, light rain (snowfall over hills) was expected in some districts of upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -04°C while in Lahore, it was 15.5°C and maximum was 26.8°C.