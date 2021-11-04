Fees for technical special students abolished

LAHORE:The Punjab government Wednesday announced abolition of registration and examination fees for special children studying in private and government institutes of technical education.

The decision was made in a meeting of the members of Punjab Board of Technical Education Board chaired by Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Aslam Iqbal in the committee room of Punjab Board of Investment and Trade.

Punjab Board of Technical Education Chairman Dr Muhammad Nazir Khan and board members attended the meeting. Aslam Iqbal said that the provincial government would bear the cost of admission and examination fees for the special children. The board also approved 10 percent ad hoc relief in salaries and pensions announced in the budget for the current financial year for the board employees. The board also approved option for students to adopt Urdu or English language for examinations.

The minister said Aslam that the affairs of the board should be taken forward in accordance with the rules and regulations. The government has made the examination system transparent and the youths are being trained according to the needs of the market, he said.