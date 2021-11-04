Buzdar seeks Nigerian investment

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has invited the Nigerian investors to invest in Punjab, adding that work had been started on 12 special economic zones in three years while the industrialisation process had been started in eight new special economic zones. High Commissioner of Nigeria Abioye Mohammed Bello called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Wednesday. Planning and Development Chairman and others were also present. Both the dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest and agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in different sectors, including agriculture, IT, tourism, textile, sports goods and pharmaceutical industry.

The chief minister pointed out that a number of opportunities were available to further expand trade relations between Pakistan and Nigeria. The exchange of trade delegations will further promote economic ties and the investors of both countries will be mutually benefited due to the expansion in the volume of bilateral trade, he noted. A facilitation centre has been established at the CM office to ensure ease for local and foreign investors and it is noteworthy that a conducive atmosphere was provided for investment, added Usman Buzdar.

The investors were provided direct access to high government officials concerned through the facilitation centre and a zero-NOC policy was being introduced to enter the province into a new arena of investment, he added.

The Punjab government was going to showcase the vibrant cultural and trade potentials at Dubai Expo this month to highlight Pakistan’s soft image before the world, the CM added. The Nigerian High Commissioner appreciated the steps taken by the Punjab government to facilitate the investors, adding that efforts made by Usman Buzdar were praiseworthy. “We want to promote cooperation with Punjab in different sectors”, he added.

DIWALI: Usman Buzdar felicitating the Hindu community of Pakistan on Diwali, said the government fully shares their joys on this occasion which symbolises the victory of good over evil. In a statement, the chief minister said the state was responsible for protecting the rights of minorities. Sharing others’ happiness promotes the passions of brotherhood and tolerance in society, he stated. Respect for minority communities and ensuring better treatment was a message of the religion of Islam; he maintained and repeated that religious minorities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan.

CABINET: The chief minister will chair the 49th meeting of the provincial cabinet to deliberate on 45-point agenda today (Thursday). According to news release issued here Wednesday, provincial ministers, special assistants, advisers, chief secretary and administrative secretaries will attend the meeting.

GRIEVED: The chief minister expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a road accident near Pallandri area of Azad Kashmir.In a statement, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed for the early recovery of the injured. The Punjab government fully shares the grief of the affected families, he added.