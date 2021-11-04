US gives final approval of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine for children aged 5-11; Ukrainians hold anti-vaccination rally

Kiev: Over a thousand people rallied in central Kiev on Wednesday to protest Ukraine’s coronavirus vaccination drive and new restrictions that were imposed to contain a surge in infections.

Ukraine has recently reported record numbers of daily coronavirus cases and deaths, while only 20 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated. Protesters gathered outside the parliament building in the capital Kiev before briefly blocking traffic in the centre of the city.

In the rain, they held up posters reading "No to vaccination", "No to medical experiments, protect our children". Some held posters depicting a crying baby encircled with syringes. "I do not want to be vaccinated with a vaccine developed in an emergency, it does not give me any confidence," Nataliya Golubtsova, a 62-year-old retiree, told AFP.

Another protester, Olena Makovyk, 50, dubbed the vaccination a "medical experiment". "We are not addicts to prick ourselves every six months!" Makovyk, a store vendor, said.

There was a heavy police presence but no clashes. The ex-Soviet country reported 720 new coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, the third-highest number in the world after the United States and Russia.

New daily cases hit a pandemic record of 26,870 last week and were at more than 23,000 on Wednesday. After initially struggling to secure a vaccine supply, Ukraine now has three jabs available -- AstraZeneca, Pfizer and the Chinese-made CoronaVac -- but is struggling to convince Ukrainians to get inoculated.

New restrictions requiring vaccinations to enter public venues in badly hit areas have seen people flock to vaccine centres. Currently more than 250,000 people are getting vaccinated each day.

Ukraine has recorded more than 2.9 million coronavirus cases and 69,000 deaths.Meanwhile, the United States can now start giving children aged 5-11 the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid vaccine, US health authorities said Tuesday in a move hailed by President Joe Biden as a "turning point" in the fight against the pandemic.

Days after gaining authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, the vaccine was endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, clearing the way for the vaccination of up to 28 million children.

The government was well ahead of the decision, procuring enough doses for the children in the 5-11 age group and beginning to ship them across the country. "Today, we have reached a turning point in our battle against Covid-19," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

Vaccinating younger children will "allow parents to end months of anxious worrying about their kids, and reduce the extent to which children spread the virus to others. It is a major step forward for our nation in our fight to defeat the virus," the president continued.

The government has already secured enough vaccine for every child in America, he said, adding that over the weekend officials began the process of packing and shipping millions of doses. "The programme will ramp up over the coming days, and (be) fully up and running during the week of November 8," he said.

In a related development, another 41,299 people in Britain have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 9,171,660, according to official figures released Wednesday. Britain also reported a further 217 coronavirus-related deaths.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the country now stands at 141,181. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test. There are currently 9,517 patients in hospital with Covid-19.

The latest data came as the deputy chief medical officer, Jonathan Van-Tam, was concerned that increasing numbers of deaths show "the infection is now starting to penetrate into older age groups".

Speaking to the BBC on Wednesday morning, Van-Tam said, "Too many people believe the Covid-19 pandemic is over, I personally feel there are some hard months to come in the winter and it's not over."

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the risk of reinfection was higher in the period from May 17 compared with the period before. The ONS believed this reflects a higher risk of reinfection during the period when the Delta variant of Covid-19 was the dominant strain.

More than 87 percent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 79 percent have received both doses, the latest figures showed. Meantime, more than 15 percent have received booster jabs, or third doses of a coronavirus vaccine. To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.