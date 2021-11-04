Three girls of Liaquatabad’s govt school score over 98pc in matric exams

Three students of the Nawab Siddique Ali Khan Government School Liaquatabad functioning under the District Municipal Corporation Central have bagged more than 98 per cent marks in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Annual Examination 2020 held by the Board of Secondary Education Karachi.

In the SSC science group exams, Haya Tahir of the Nawab Siddique Ali Khan School received 98.4 per cent, Maryam Safdar scored 98.2 per cent and Bismah Bahar bagged 98.1 per cent marks. Likewise, as many as 13 other girls also received more than 90 per cent marks in the examinations.

DMC Central Administrator Dr Syed Mohammad Ali while congratulated the students of the school and said that students of the state-run schools were no less talented than pupils of any privately-managed school. The results of the matriculation examinations showed that students of government schools could also achieve high grades, he added.

He also appreciated the teachers of the school and said they were diligently imparting best education to the students, due to which the students got excellent marks in the examinations. Meanwhile, Wania Asif, a student of the Little Focus School Muslimabad located on Kashmir Road, also bagged 98 per cent marks in the matriculation exams and clinched the first position in the school.