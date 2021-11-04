Two people shot, injured for resisting mugging bids

Two people were wounded over offering resistance in separate incidents of mugging in the city on Wednesday. A man was shot and injured by robbers for putting up resistance during a mugging bid on main Korangi Road within the limits of the Defence police station.

He was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment where he was identified as 50-year-old Siraj Ahmed, son of Noor. A case has been registered while further investigation was under way.

In a similar incident, a 24-year-old man, Abdus Salam, son of Abdur Rehman, was shot and injured by muggers after he offered resistance during a robbery bid in Orangi Town’s Baloch Colony area. He was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. Police said they had registered a case.