Eight succumb to Covid-19 in Sindh

Covid-19 has claimed eight more lives in Sindh during the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll of the viral disease in the province to 7,579. In the meantime, 211 patients of Covid-19 remained under treatment at different hospitals, of whom the condition of 201 patients was said to be critical with 12 of them shifted onto life support.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said this on Wednesday in his daily report on the pandemic situation in the province. He explained that 284 new cases of Covid-19 had been detected in the province during the previous 24 hours after 12,816 tests were conducted, constituting a 2.2 per cent detection rate. He stated that so far 6,455,725 tests for Covid-19 had been conducted in the province, against which 469,969 cases were diagnosed, of which 95.9 per cent (450,486 patients) had recovered, including 292 during the previous 24 hours.