CPLC, SMBBIT sign MoU to locate families of unconscious patients

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Citizens- Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Institute of Trauma (SMBBIT), Karachi, at a ceremony at the CPLC–CRC, Sindh Governor’s Secretariat.

The spokesman for the CPLC said on Wednesday the occasion was graced by Dr Muhammad Sabir Memon, chief operating officer of the SMBBIT, and Zubair Habib, chief of the CPLC Sindh, along with Deputy Chief Adil Chapra and Head of Taskforce Shanakth Amir Hassan.

The purpose of the MoU is to facilitate the SMBBIT via the CPLC Shanakth project in identifying patients who come in emergency because of accidents and have no form of identification or are unconscious. This will help the SMBBIT to coordinate with the CPLC Shanakht to locate the family members of such patients.

The CPLC Sindh chief said the CPLC Shanakht Project was initiated to identify dead bodies, but with the passage of time it had achieved great milestones and expanded its services in identifying people living in Edhi homes.

Dr Muhammad Sabir Memon thanked the CPLC chief for his outright support. He emphasised that with the collaboration of the CPLC and the support of the Shanakht team, the SMBBIT would be able to facilitate families who visit to find their loved ones.