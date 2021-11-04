CPLC, SMBBIT sign MoU to locate families of unconscious patients

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Citizens- Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Institute of Trauma (SMBBIT), Karachi, at a ceremony at the CPLC–CRC, Sindh Governor’s Secretariat.
The spokesman for the CPLC said on Wednesday the occasion was graced by Dr Muhammad Sabir Memon, chief operating officer of the SMBBIT, and Zubair Habib, chief of the CPLC Sindh, along with Deputy Chief Adil Chapra and Head of Taskforce Shanakth Amir Hassan.
The purpose of the MoU is to facilitate the SMBBIT via the CPLC Shanakth project in identifying patients who come in emergency because of accidents and have no form of identification or are unconscious. This will help the SMBBIT to coordinate with the CPLC Shanakht to locate the family members of such patients.
The CPLC Sindh chief said the CPLC Shanakht Project was initiated to identify dead bodies, but with the passage of time it had achieved great milestones and expanded its services in identifying people living in Edhi homes.
Dr Muhammad Sabir Memon thanked the CPLC chief for his outright support. He emphasised that with the collaboration of the CPLC and the support of the Shanakht team, the SMBBIT would be able to facilitate families who visit to find their loved ones.
Three students of the Nawab Siddique Ali Khan Government School Liaquatabad functioning under the District Municipal...
On October 29, the cantonment board dispatched a tax notice to the Atrium cinemas of Rs71,780 under entertainment fees.
Two people were wounded over offering resistance in separate incidents of mugging in the city on Wednesday. A man was...
Covid-19 has claimed eight more lives in Sindh during the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll of the viral...
Three people sustained burn injuries in a fire that erupted at an oil warehouse in the Mawach Goth area of the city on...
The three main opposition political parties in Sindh — the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf , the Muttahida Qaumi Movement ...