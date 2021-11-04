Opposition demands holding PA session to discuss public issues

The three main opposition political parties in Sindh — the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) — on Wednesday jointly submitted a requisition to convene the next session of the provincial assembly.

The lawmakers of the opposition parties submitted the requisition to the PA Secretariat so that the legislature could discuss the current public issues of the province, including the prevailing law and order situation, the wheat shortage, the wheat flour prices, the delay in holding local government elections, the Provincial Finance Commission and the water shortage.

Talking to the media on the occasion, PA opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh of the PTI lamented that in the past, sessions of the provincial legislature had not been convened to discuss issues of public importance.

He said the treasury had convened a session of the House to serve its own vested interests, adding that one such interest had been the issuance of production orders by the PA Secretariat for the incarcerated members of the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

He also said it seemed that the provincial government of the PPP had been running away from public issues. Opposition legislators in the House do not have any representation in the standing committees of the assembly, he added.

He claimed that the ruling PPP had been running the affairs of Sindh like a mafia, with the corrupt elements becoming incharge of different districts of the province. Kanwar Naveed Jamil, the MQM’s parliamentary party leader in the House, said corruption had become rife in the governance system of the province due to the sheer inefficiency on the part of the ruling PPP.

He said the situation in Karachi had worsened due to the rampant corruption in the affairs of the Sindh government. He claimed that money was being spent by the government and police officials in the province to get lucrative posts.

He also said that many illegal buildings had been built in the city, adding that the officials of the Sindh Building Control Authority were involved in taking bribes. Barrister Hasnain Mirza, the GDA’s parliamentary party leader in the PA, said assembly sessions had not been convened in the past to discuss several genuine issues of the residents of both the rural and urban parts of Sindh.

He hoped that the House would start performing its due constitutional role in the best interest of the citizens of the province. He lamented that Karachi being the economic hub of the country had no water supply system for its residents, while the police had been patronising narcotics supply in the city.