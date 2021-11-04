PMC asked to lower passing marks for medical admissions in Sindh

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho has urged the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) to slash the pass percentage of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) from 65 to 50 per cent for admissions in public and private medical and dental colleges in Sindh.

The PMC has already made it clear that it would not allow the provinces to lower the merit to fill the seats in the private medical and dental colleges with “wealthy but undeserving” candidates. It has suggested to the provincial governments to financially support students who got over 65 per cent marks in the MDCAT but could not afford education.

But in her letter written to PMC President Dr Arshad Taqi on Wednesday, Dr Azra Pechuho said it is an undeniable fact that the MDCAT was designed by the third-party testing service based on the federal curriculum and was held on different dates for different candidates. “As each province has its own board and its own curriculum, this has put students appearing from Sindh at a disadvantage and clearly violated the right for equal opportunity.”

The health minister maintained that last year the closing percentage for the MDCAT was set at 60, which resulted in the deficit of eligible candidates, and that left 492 seats in Sindh unfilled.

“This year, the pass percentage set by the PMC has been increased to 65. Of the 68,680 students who appeared in MDCAT from Sindh, a total of 7,797 passed the test against 5,490 seats, and it is feared that most of seats in private medical and dental colleges will not be filled, resulting in a shortage of doctors in Sindh in the coming years,” she warned.

The health minister said she held meetings with the vice chancellors of public medical and dental universities and the representatives of the Pakistan Association of Private Medical & Dental Institutions (Sindh Chapter) twice, wherein it was decided with consensus that in order to fill in all the seats of public and private medical and dental universities and colleges of Sindh, the passing percentage of the MDCAT should be slashed to 50 from 65.

“During these meetings, it was decided to submit such a proposal to the president of the Pakistan Medical Commission for necessary action at their end. In this regard, a committee representing the government of Sindh and PAMI (Sindh chapter) will approach your good self in person to discuss the proposal in detail and reach a consensus in the manner.”

Urging the PMC president to look into the matter and consider their proposal in the best interest of Sindh, she hoped the PMC would allow them to lower the merit for admissions to private medical and dental colleges in Sindh.

PMC stance

On the other hand, PMC President Dr Arshad Taqi believes all the seats in Sindh’s medical and dental colleges can be filled with students having provincial domicile as around 7,500 to 8,000 candidates in Sindh have obtained the passing marks in the MDCAT against 3,000 seats in the medical and dental colleges.

“All the seats in Sindh’s medical and dental colleges can be filled with candidates holding the provincial domicile, but we cannot allow lowering the merit to accommodate undeserving candidates,” he said while talking to The News at his office a few weeks back.

Reiterating that the undeserving candidates, children of wealthy parents, could not be allowed to take admissions to the private medical colleges, he said that every year, hundreds of deserving candidates failed to get medical education because their parents could not afford to get them enrolled in the private medical colleges.

“It is the collective responsibility of the society, state, pharmaceutical industry and others to fund the education of meritorious students who fail to get admissions to the private educational institutions due to lack of finances. On the other hand, those who fail to get the passing marks in the admission test should not be allowed to become medical professionals on the basis of their own or their parents’ wealth.”

Commenting on the statement of Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho requesting that merit be lowered to accommodate candidates having Sindh’s domicile, he said the PMC could not compromise on the transparency of the admission process and merit, adding that the creation of a provincial medical commission or starting the provincial MDCAT was a constitutional matter.