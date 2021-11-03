 
Wednesday November 03, 2021
Two dacoits killed in encounter

November 03, 2021

OKARA: Two dacoits were killed during a police ‘encounter’ here. On a tip-off, A-Division police received an information that some dacoits were looting the people near Basti Rehmatpura. To it, the police rushed to the spot and tried to arrest the dacoits. On seeing the police, the accused opened fire at the police, which was retaliated.