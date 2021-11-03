Two KP ministers take oath

PESHAWAR: Two Members Provincial Assembly (MPA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday took oath as provincial ministers at the Governor’s House here on Tuesday.
Those who were administered oath included Kamran Khan Bangash and Arshad Ayub Khan. KP Governor Shah Farman administered the oath to the new provincial ministers of KP at a ceremony. The governor congratulated the newly appointed provincial ministers and wished him success in discharging their respective responsibilities in the best public interest. The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, cabinet members Shaukat Yousafzai, Ishtiaq Urmar, Dr Amjad Ali, Anwar Zeb, MPAs and senior officers.
PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Hematology Services on Tuesday organised camps in different areas of the city to...
KABUL: Following remarks by the former US envoy for Afghan peace Zalmay Khalilzad over the failure of the Afghan peace...
SUKKUR: Journalist Mansoor Mirani was buried in Ghulam Ali Shah graveyard near Pir Jo Goth in Khairpur on Tuesday. In...
SUKKUR: The Larkana Awami Ettehad , a religious and political coalition carried out a protest rally and staged a...
SUKKUR: Chairman Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party Dr Qadir Magsi has said the people are fed up with inflation and...
OKARA: Two dacoits were killed during a police ‘encounter’ here. On a tip-off, A-Division police received an...