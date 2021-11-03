Rulers protecting interests of mafias: PPP leader

TAKHTBHAI: Pakistan People’s Party provincial president Najmuddin Khan on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government had failed on all fronts owing its flawed economic and foreign policies.

Talking to The News, he said the incumbent rulers were protecting the interests of rich and sugar, flour and medicines mafias instead of poor, setting a glaring example of corruption and nepotism. The PPP leader said that the fake government in a bid to hide its failures was indulged in media trial of opposition parties and levelling baseless allegations against its leaders. The nation, he added, would soon get rid of incapable rulers, who had ruined the country’s economy through flawed policies.

“This selected government has no other option but to go home. The ever-rising prices of essential commodities, medicines and unemployment have multiplied the plights of the poor,” Najmuddin Khan said.