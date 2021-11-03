2022 year of general elections: ANP leader

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party leader and former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Ameer Haider Khan Hoti on Tuesday said that 2022 will be the year of general elections, urging the party activists and workers to start preparation for the same to kick out the incompetent rulers.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has ruined the country with its flawed foreign and economic policies,” he said while speaking at the workers convention here. The workers convention was called to discuss strategies for the upcoming local governments’ elections to be held next month.

The ex-chief minister said that the PTI government was fleeing from local governments’ elections because of its poor performance during the last almost three years. He alleged that rulers had mortgaged the country with the international financial intuitions and now crushing the poor with tough conditions being slapped by the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.

Haider Hoti said that the ANP had always supported the pro-democracy forces and will never compromise on the principles and rights of the people. Coming down hard on the PTI government, he said the government had only caused destruction and rendered millions of people jobless.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has deceived the youths of the country by showing green pastures in his speeches while sitting on the container,” he added. He said that hike in prices of food items, medicines and inflation was the country’s real issues but despite taking huge loans from international financial institutions during the last three years, the government had no policy to steer the country out of the prevailing economic crisis. The ANP leader said the poor people and youths were compelled to commit suicide due to price-hike of the daily use commodities and joblessness in the country.