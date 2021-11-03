65-member NDU team visits Khyber District

RAWALPINDI: A delegation, comprising 65 members undergoing National Security Workshop at NDU, visited Khyber District on Tuesday. During the visit, delegation was briefed about Torkham border terminal management system, border fencing regime and current situation at Pak-Afghan border crossing at Torkham. The delegation was also apprised about the role of Law Enforcement Agencies and other government organisations for managing the Torkham border terminal.
PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Hematology Services on Tuesday organised camps in different areas of the city to...
KABUL: Following remarks by the former US envoy for Afghan peace Zalmay Khalilzad over the failure of the Afghan peace...
SUKKUR: Journalist Mansoor Mirani was buried in Ghulam Ali Shah graveyard near Pir Jo Goth in Khairpur on Tuesday. In...
SUKKUR: The Larkana Awami Ettehad , a religious and political coalition carried out a protest rally and staged a...
SUKKUR: Chairman Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party Dr Qadir Magsi has said the people are fed up with inflation and...
OKARA: Two dacoits were killed during a police ‘encounter’ here. On a tip-off, A-Division police received an...