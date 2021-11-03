 
Wednesday November 03, 2021
National

65-member NDU team visits Khyber District

November 03, 2021

RAWALPINDI: A delegation, comprising 65 members undergoing National Security Workshop at NDU, visited Khyber District on Tuesday. During the visit, delegation was briefed about Torkham border terminal management system, border fencing regime and current situation at Pak-Afghan border crossing at Torkham. The delegation was also apprised about the role of Law Enforcement Agencies and other government organisations for managing the Torkham border terminal.