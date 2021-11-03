CM Sindh announces PMIS to improve prison system

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said his government has been working hard to improve the prison system but with the help of our friends the Prison Management Information System (PMIS) is being implemented throughout the province.

The Sindh chief minister said the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the US Mission in Pakistan handed over control of the Prison Management Information System (PMIS) to the Sindh government.

He said the purpose of reforming the prisons was to ensure that the inmates were given opportunities to get education, skills and to become useful citizens, prior to coming out of prisons.

He said Sindh is the land of Sufis and during 70s and 80s, there was no crime in Sindh, and during the past 40 years, the Kalashnikov culture and drug mafia became operational. “We want to keep separate prisons for elderly, minor offenders to prevent the prisons from becoming nurseries of criminals.” He thanked the US authorities for their support in the project to reform the prisons and for provision of the Covid-19 vaccines for the inmates.

He said the concerned department would benefit from reforms and needed to work together. Adviser to CM on Prison Ijaz Jakhrani, US Consul General Mark Stroh, Additional Chief Secretary Admissions Qazi Shahid Pervez, UNODC representative on International Narcotics at US Embassy Jeremy Milson, and Director of Law and Enforcement Section Mark Trava Koski also attended the function.