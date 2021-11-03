PPP again proposes no-trust against PTI govts in Punjab, Centre

ISLAMABAD: The PPP reiterated its proposal for bringing no-confidence motion against the PTI governments in Punjab and Centre and said it will be hypocrisy and betrayal with the nation if no-trust motion was not moved against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PPP Central Information Secretary Shazia Marri in a statement Tuesday said the people had been facing hardship because of unprecedented inflation and rising unemployment in the country. She said no-trust motion should be tabled against Imran Khan Niazi in the National Assembly. “Imran Khan’s government would be sent back home easier by moving no-trust motion first against Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar,” she added.