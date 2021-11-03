Kashmiris’ struggle for self-determination golden chapter of history, says Shehbaz

LAHORE: President PMLN Shahbaz Sharif reiterated on Tuesday that the struggle for inalienable right of self-determination of the brave people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir was a golden chapter of history.

Talking to leaders of PMLN AJ&K in Lahore, Shahbaz Sharif said that Kashmiris had made sacrifices for their freedom from generation to generation.

He added that the people of Kashmir had been waiting for the fulfillment of commitments made by the international community, especially the United Nations and Security Council, for the last 74 years. The credibility of the Security Council and its charter would be restored only when the commitments made with Kashmiris and Palestinians were fulfilled, PMLN president stated.

“The bloodshed in Kashmir has put the international conscience in jeopardy and is a question of justice,” Shehbaz said, adding that Pakistan would continue to fully support the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and aspirations of the people of Kashmir.

The president PMLN also discussed the party affairs and future strategy in AJ&K with party leaders Shah Ghulam Qadir, Mushtaq Minhas and others. PMLN leader Khawaja Saad Rafique was also present on the occasion.